bitrise.io poster VOL 2.

bitrise.io poster VOL 2. isometric art isometric mech poster art editorial art editorial poster design poster budapest robot art robotics robot sek city sekond character design vector illustrator character illustration
Check the full behance project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/95144653/Bitrise-Robots

Bitrise.io a Hungarian start-up company asked me to make a poster design that they can gift on events and expos. The company had only two request about the design. I had to use the brand mascot, the Robot and his cat and find a creative way represent Budapest, because Bitrise is a Budapest based company.

