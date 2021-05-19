bitrise.io poster VOL 2.

Trending designs to inspire you
Check the full behance project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/95144653/Bitrise-Robots
Bitrise.io a Hungarian start-up company asked me to make a poster design that they can gift on events and expos. The company had only two request about the design. I had to use the brand mascot, the Robot and his cat and find a creative way represent Budapest, because Bitrise
is a Budapest based company.
Follow my work on instagram too:
https://www.instagram.com/sknd_dsgn/
Thank You!
