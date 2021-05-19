Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Staff Training Mobile App

Staff Training Mobile App
Hi everyone! 💙 UI design for Staff Training mobile app created by IT-company Academy Smart designers 📱

It was tempting, when a company approached to us with the challenge to develop B2B Training Mobile App.The goal of the App is to upload the internal data and supply employees with internal information.

As a result, highly experienced Academy Smart's team designers developed user-friendly functionality of the application UI.

Posted on May 19, 2021
