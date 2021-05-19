Financial App - Landing Page (Light Mode)

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi friends! 👋
Take a look at this new landing page design concept of finance app. This is a light mode version of the one I previously created. What do you think? Hope you enjoy it! 😉
Feel free to give feedback and comments.
Press "L" if you like it. Thanks!
Available for a new project!
farhanalmaula@gmail.com | Instagram