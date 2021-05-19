Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gemma Guagliardo

Magazine design

Gemma Guagliardo
Gemma Guagliardo
  • Save
Magazine design editorial editorial design magazine magazine design magazine cover design art typography design typography design graphic design type design
Download color palette

Restyling of a design magazine dictated by the change of content: so, graphic design enters into the content system with new header and layouts experimenting with type design.

Gemma Guagliardo
Gemma Guagliardo

More by Gemma Guagliardo

View profile
    • Like