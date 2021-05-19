Muhammad Sadik Al Mahdi

Logo Design for Kozo's Canvas

Logo Design for Kozo's Canvas logo design concept logodesign logo design branding logo mark logo designer logo design logotype logos illustrator typography branding minimal logo design
The initial brief was to create a simple logo for art shop Kozo's Canvas. the target was to create a logo that is minimalistic and yet represents the art brand's identity along with its branding motto.

