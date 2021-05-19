Good for Sale
Wicked Templates Bundle

Wicked Templates Bundle figma ui web design clean design clean tailwindcss wickedtemplates template wicked
Tailwind CSS Templates

BUNDLE
No need to subscribe
$69 Before $149
All templates.
Figma files.
Free Updates.
Fully Responsive
Lifetime Support

WT1: A BetaMax inspired template
Includes
Next.js
Tailwind + Template Engines
Figma Files
----------------------------------------------

Harmony: A SAAS landing page.
Includes
Next.js
Tailwind + Template Engines
Figma File
---------------------------------------

WT4: A modern portfolio layout.
Includes
Tailwind
Figma File
---------------------------------------

Synthwave: A modern blog.
Includes
Tailwind
Figma File
---------------------------------------

DC1: A documentation website with components.
Includes
Tailwind + Template Engines
Figma File
---------------------------------------

FREE1: A contact card website.
Includes

Tailwind + Template Engines

---------------------------------------

Newsy: A Newsletter landing page.
Includes
Tailwind + Template Engines
Figma File
---------------------------------------

APP1: A monochrome landing page that includes two versions, for your APP and/or your SAAS.
Includes
Tailwind + Template Engines
Figma File
SAAS/App versions
---------------------------------------

APP2: An elegant landing page.
Includes
Tailwind + Template Engines
Figma File
SAAS/APP Versions

----------------------------------

Noir: A monochrome landing page for your app.
Includes
Tailwind + Template Engines
Figma File
SAAS/APP Versions
----------------------------------

All templates available on the website!
100%Responsive
SupportsDark mode

