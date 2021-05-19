Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Day 1 of 30 day challenge!

For anyone interested, I used the random image picker from the Unsplash plugin in Figma. Once you get the first image, you have to design a hero section using it.
Challenge seen from Ran Segall

Posted on May 19, 2021
