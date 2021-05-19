Day 1 of 30 day challenge!

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For anyone interested, I used the random image picker from the Unsplash plugin in Figma. Once you get the first image, you have to design a hero section using it.
Challenge seen from Ran Segall