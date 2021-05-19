Specialists of our company Promodex have developed the STILL COOL website, which represents a company specializing in the sale of vinyl records. The page design is made in a combination of light and dark colors. Does not distract the user's attention from choosing and buying a product. We took into account the main rules for placing elements on the page, but still preferred the tips of intuition. By developing the design and placing important components on the pages, we always put ourselves in the user's shoes. After all, it often happens that the views of the site owner and the developers may not coincide.The golden rule in this situation is to imagine as if we ourselves are using the resource and in what places it would be convenient to see certain elements.

Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119791403/STILL-COOL

