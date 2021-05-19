Avatar – One & Multi Page Parallax WordPress Theme

Trending designs to inspire you
The Avatar is a unique and modern WordPress theme that is suitable for All. The Unique Style is getting more popular, so show yourself from the best side! The theme has an incredibly minimal but very impressive layout.
Main Features:
Creative Home Demos
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
Contact Form 7
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Avatar WordPress Theme