Avatar – One & Multi Page Parallax WordPress Theme

The Avatar is a unique and modern WordPress theme that is suitable for All. The Unique Style is getting more popular, so show yourself from the best side! The theme has an incredibly minimal but very impressive layout.

Main Features:

Creative Home Demos

Pre-defined Inner Pages

Unlimited Options

WPBakery Page Builder

Contact Form 7

Advanced Theme Options

Fast & Friendly Support

One Click Demo Install

Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer

Lot’s of Shortcodes are available

SEO Optimized

Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts

Advanced Typography

Google Map

FontAwesome

Child Theme

Browser Compatible

Lifetime Updates

Documentation

Video Tutorials

Download Avatar WordPress Theme