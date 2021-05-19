Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shamim Reza

Trifold Brochure Design (Project 2)

Shamim Reza
Shamim Reza
  • Save
Trifold Brochure Design (Project 2) brochure layout brochure template brochure brochure design trifold brochure design trifold template trifold brochure trifold
Download color palette

Professional, Clean, and Modern Trifold Brochures for your Company.

Easy customizable and editable, 300 DPI CMYK Print Ready, Help Guide Included, High Regulation, Paragraph & Text style included, Customizable any color.

Thanks for visiting my work.
These are demo, innovative and creative. If you like this and would like to order exactly this design, please contact me by email.
"mdsrlemon@gmail.com"

Shamim Reza
Shamim Reza

More by Shamim Reza

View profile
    • Like