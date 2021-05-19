Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aleksandr Gussev

Music school main page design

typography website minimal ux ui icon web design
Task was to create a new main page for music school.
Important to have a call back function and a free trial lesson registration. Also showed some benefits on main page. Calm colors was prerogative.

Posted on May 19, 2021
