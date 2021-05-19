Organization structure

VSHN is Switzerland’s leading partner for DevOps, Container & Kubernetes. Completely location-independent and without own hardware, they operate extensive applications according to the DevOps principle agile and 24/7 on every infrastructure, so that software developers can concentrate on their business and IT operations are relieved. Gorgeous illustration for the VSHN website solutions section.

