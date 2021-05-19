Pixel Point

Organization structure

Pixel Point
Pixel Point
Hire Us
  • Save
Organization structure illustration digital isometric app devops system technology kubernetes
Download color palette

VSHN is Switzerland’s leading partner for DevOps, Container & Kubernetes. Completely location-independent and without own hardware, they operate extensive applications according to the DevOps principle agile and 24/7 on every infrastructure, so that software developers can concentrate on their business and IT operations are relieved. Gorgeous illustration for the VSHN website solutions section.

---

📮Contact us if you need design or development

🤘Check our website for more information

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Pixel Point
Pixel Point
Makes your business stand out.
Hire Us

More by Pixel Point

View profile
    • Like