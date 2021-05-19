Sion Jenri

Barbershop Design App

Sion Jenri
Sion Jenri
  • Save
Barbershop Design App mockup app mobile ui clean flatdesign visual design studycase uiux saloon barbershop
Download color palette

Hi Friends!

I want to share my exploration about Barbershop Booking App Design

Hope you guys like it. Your feedback is always welcome :)

Want to build something great?
Hit me : sionjenri@gmail.com

Sion Jenri
Sion Jenri

More by Sion Jenri

View profile
    • Like