E-Wallet - Mobile App Design

E-Wallet - Mobile App Design wallet mobile app design ui app design
Hello guys,

I am new here, this is my first design exploration, about a mobile application for electronic wallets,

Feel free to give me some feedback.

Available for work together :
📩 Email : yogasandyana88@gmail.com
📷 Instagram : yoga_sandyana

Posted on May 19, 2021
