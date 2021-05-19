Union Daily a modern news website concept

Trending designs to inspire you
A news website concept that adopts the look and feel of a traditional newspaper. The main idea is to provide the readers with daily news pages in this format with minimal interruption. A black and white treatment is done on the images to keep the readers focus on what is important i.e. the contents of the page. Furthermore, the website is divided into sections to segregate the news based on the topics for easier understanding.
