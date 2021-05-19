Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ruben Joseph

Union Daily a modern news website concept

Ruben Joseph
Ruben Joseph
  • Save
Union Daily a modern news website concept web design news layout layout design ux app ui
Download color palette

A news website concept that adopts the look and feel of a traditional newspaper. The main idea is to provide the readers with daily news pages in this format with minimal interruption. A black and white treatment is done on the images to keep the readers focus on what is important i.e. the contents of the page. Furthermore, the website is divided into sections to segregate the news based on the topics for easier understanding.

View the project on behance

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Ruben Joseph
Ruben Joseph

More by Ruben Joseph

View profile
    • Like