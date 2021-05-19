Interactive e-commerce app for furniture store

Heyyy there, Dribbble folks!

Yes, the sonar-like thing on the left is exactly what you think it is. This app concept includes a furniture scanner. To do this, we were approached by nice people from a furniture store. They asked for a concept of what their app could look like, and this is what we delivered. Apart from the scanner, there aren’t many extraordinary bells & whistles. Just a cool, almost Zen-like set of colors and elements that come together really nicely – at least we think so!

-

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@angrynerds.pl or visit our website: www.angrynerds.co

-

Show us some love! Press “L” ❤️

For more projects, visit our profile and don’t forget to follow us!