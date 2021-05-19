Bi-fold Brochure Design (Project 1)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Professional, Clean, and Modern Bifold Brochures for your Company.
Easy customizable and editable, 300 DPI CMYK Print Ready, Help Guide Included, High Regulation, Paragraph & Text style included, Customizable any color.
Thanks for visiting my work.
These are demo, innovative and creative. If you like this and would like to order exactly this design, please contact me by email.
"mdsrlemon@gmail.com"