Carvalho Capital Landing Page

Carvalho Capital Landing Page illustration landing page design inspiration ux uidesign hero section hero image landing page ui vc venture capital landing design landingpage ui spacex space
Carvalho Capital is a VC firm based in 🇨🇦 focused on empowering space economy startups.

We have had the pleasure to come up with their style guideline and design the landing page 🪐

