Carvalho Capital Landing Page

Carvalho Capital is a VC firm based in 🇨🇦 focused on empowering space economy startups.
We have had the pleasure to come up with their style guideline and design the landing page 🪐
And if you love it, press "L"🥳
---
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at design@altalogy.com