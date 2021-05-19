Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hossein Hosseinie

Icon pack

Hossein Hosseinie
Hossein Hosseinie
  • Save
Icon pack clean design xd ui ux art simple minimal flat icon design icon set icon
Download color palette

Fully customizable growing icon pack for professional web and mobile interfaces.😍🎁
+ 168 icon🎉
+ light mode🤍
+ dark mode🖤
+ Icon size: 24px♐
+ free😊🎁

download for Adobe XD: https://easyupload.io/7she4k

download for Figma :https://easyupload.io/q6wsck

download SVG: https://easyupload.io/igs6e7

For more inspiration you are welcome to visit
https://www.instagram.com/seyedhosseinie/
(nspired by dribbble)

Have a great project? lets colaborate 🤝
contact me at
https://redl.ink/SeyedHosseini

Hope you like it Press "L" on your keyboard, please✨

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Hossein Hosseinie
Hossein Hosseinie

More by Hossein Hosseinie

View profile
    • Like