Yehto - Walkie-Talkie Application

Hi!
In previous shots, I showed pieces of my latest project - Yehto. This is an application concept that works on the woki-toki principle. It's no secret that voice chats have been gaining popularity lately. It is convenient, fast and gives the feeling of real human contact. It's also fun! Push to talk and enjoy chatting with your friends.
In the Yehto application, I propose to abandon SMS and pay attention to the conversation, and leave notes and photos as an additional function. This way of communication would be convenient in a friendly conversation, on a walk or on quests.
How do you like this idea? Would you use such an application?
By the way, here you can see the full case. https://www.behance.net/gallery/119788605/Yehto-Walkie-Talkie-App?
So press L if you liked it