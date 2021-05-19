Portfo: Portfolio Landing Page UI Version!

This is Portfo: Portfolio Landing Page Hero Section!

This UI Version is designed for an online Portfolio Landing Page UI Version. The design is very nice and clean. Minimal colors have been used in the design. Which made the design more pleasant and beautiful. The user interface and user experience have been beautifully used in the design.

Please share your feedback so I can improve my designs.

Share your thoughts and love "L".

Thank you.

Here you will find the full details of the design and a full view of the design. Click on the link below.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119629723/Protfo-This-is-a-portfolio-landing-page

I'm available for new projects. Let’s talk:

uixsoykot@gmail.com