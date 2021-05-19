Typography

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hello Everyone 🏀,
Modernist has been designed specifically for the digital age, each letter form being optically adjusted using a mathematical system rather than the traditional typographers eye.

Aktiv Grotesk is a grotesque sans-serif typeface released through Dalton Maag in 2010. It has been described as a “Helvetica killer.

Both have a great pairing effect !!

Want to see more in the future? Don’t miss any of my design shots and follow me on Dribbble.

Hope you like it !!

Thanks ✌🏻

Posted on May 19, 2021
Sujith
Sujith

