Typography

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone 🏀,
Modernist has been designed specifically for the digital age, each letter form being optically adjusted using a mathematical system rather than the traditional typographers eye.
Aktiv Grotesk is a grotesque sans-serif typeface released through Dalton Maag in 2010. It has been described as a “Helvetica killer.
Both have a great pairing effect !!
Want to see more in the future? Don’t miss any of my design shots and follow me on Dribbble.
Hope you like it !!
Thanks ✌🏻