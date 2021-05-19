Mobius Logo Concept

Wake Up Call For A Wakeboard Club

Presenting one of the logo concepts we made for the rebranding project of the local wakeboard club. The company name is Mobius and in this concept we decided to go with the font logo. The capital M here reflects two main images - the waves and the kicker.

