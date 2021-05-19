VORONOI

Mobius Logo Concept

Mobius Logo Concept wave sport wakeboarding wakeboard brand agency brand identity logotype letter lettering branding identity design brand logo
Wake Up Call For A Wakeboard Club

Presenting one of the logo concepts we made for the rebranding project of the local wakeboard club. The company name is Mobius and in this concept we decided to go with the font logo. The capital M here reflects two main images - the waves and the kicker.

