Nguyen Nhut

Greninja

Nguyen Nhut
Nguyen Nhut
Greninja pokemon character design color isometric cute animation lowpoly illustration blender 2d 3d
  1. greninja_dribbble.png
  2. pokemon_03_AB.png
  3. pokemon_03_BB.png
  4. pokemon_03_CB.png

Greninja- Pokemon Fanart.
Greninja- Pokemon Fanart.
Thanks for watching my work!

Nguyen Nhut
Nguyen Nhut
    • Like