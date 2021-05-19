WellChat App

Object Systems International

WellChat is application we recently created. Medical practitioners and therapists in the US are obliged to spend ~1.5h with patients who demonstrate signs of suicidal thoughts.
With this app patients have the option for supervision and have immediate access to it on their portable device for improved treatment effectiveness .

Posted on May 19, 2021
