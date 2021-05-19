Landing Page - Real Estate

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends! This is the result of my exploration to design a website about real estate that has a focus on real estate marketing called "Virtual Tours". This makes it very easy for prospective clients to see the house they want to buy without having to visit the housing, such as during this pandemic. avoid contact with someone.
.
.
.
Thank's hope you like this design.
Share Love ❤
Follow Me
Instagram