Website of the online jewelry store

Website of the online jewelry store ux uxui ui jewelry store webdesign web design website redesign
Veruschka-insta brand of handmade jewelry.
In each copy, you can read the simplicity and naturalness of the forms with a slight touch of retro chic. The manufacturer uses natural, simple materials: pearls, brass, bronze, creating jewelry that will complement any image-from a business suit to an evening dress.

Recently, the brand has an online store. This work is a new look at what a store's website might look like.

Posted on May 19, 2021
