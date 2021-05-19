Website of the online jewelry store

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Veruschka-insta brand of handmade jewelry.
In each copy, you can read the simplicity and naturalness of the forms with a slight touch of retro chic. The manufacturer uses natural, simple materials: pearls, brass, bronze, creating jewelry that will complement any image-from a business suit to an evening dress.
Recently, the brand has an online store. This work is a new look at what a store's website might look like.