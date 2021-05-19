Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BRF — Brand Website

Leshchenko Dmitry for Mabbly
Website designs for Brain Research Foundation, a company pioneering the research of the brain and nervous system through their innovative financial grant process. A unique color palette, well-organized site structure, and beautiful visual opportunities, we were able to create a site that gave a comprehensive look at the organization and helps drive donations.

Check it live: https://www.thebrf.org/

Posted on May 19, 2021
