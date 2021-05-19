BRF — Brand Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Website designs for Brain Research Foundation, a company pioneering the research of the brain and nervous system through their innovative financial grant process. A unique color palette, well-organized site structure, and beautiful visual opportunities, we were able to create a site that gave a comprehensive look at the organization and helps drive donations.
Check it live: https://www.thebrf.org/