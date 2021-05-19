Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Portfolio Landing Page

Portfolio Landing Page branding clean landing page minimal ui design portfolio landing page front end portfolio developer portfolio developer designer portfolio landing page template figma resume designer resume landing page design landing page ui landing page landingpage ui
Hello Dribbble!

I am working on my personal portfolio website. I wanted to go for something with a clean look while being able to showcase my work & my capabilities.

Hope you liked the idea. Any suggestions on improving the design is highly appreciated. Have a great day!

