Portfolio Landing Page

Hello Dribbble!
I am working on my personal portfolio website. I wanted to go for something with a clean look while being able to showcase my work & my capabilities.
Hope you liked the idea. Any suggestions on improving the design is highly appreciated. Have a great day!