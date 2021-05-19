Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is our first shot . This is the newly approved logo for Makura Creations. We will be uploading loads of shots in the upcoming days. Stay tuned.
Please feel free to provide feedback and reviews.
Connect with us : swagat@makuracreations.com