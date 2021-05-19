Instant Poster Effect PSD Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Do you like the style of images like on vintage posters or comics?
Download this product, in which you only need to insert a photo in the smart layer and get the finished result. And even there are settings and textures for unique effects.
Watch DEMO VIDEO: https://youtu.be/YkF5Cw-xIOE
Here's what you get:
• 6 PSD templates (landscape, portrait, square * big 3000 px /small 1200 px image size)
• 3 vintage paper texture layers
• 10 talk bubble shape layers
• 2 scratch overlay layers
• 7 free suitable font links
• Product Instruction