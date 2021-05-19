Instant Poster Effect PSD Template

Do you like the style of images like on vintage posters or comics?

Download this product, in which you only need to insert a photo in the smart layer and get the finished result. And even there are settings and textures for unique effects.

Watch DEMO VIDEO: https://youtu.be/YkF5Cw-xIOE

Here's what you get:

• 6 PSD templates (landscape, portrait, square * big 3000 px /small 1200 px image size)

• 3 vintage paper texture layers

• 10 talk bubble shape layers

• 2 scratch overlay layers

• 7 free suitable font links

• Product Instruction