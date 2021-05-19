WET PLATE Photoshop Template PRO

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔 https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates
How to stylize a photo as an old wet plate (ambrotype) in 5 seconds? Authentic, realistic, stylish, instant. It can be your portrait in a retro image, a family photo as from an old photo album, or maybe this is your new avatar for social networks.
LOOK VIDEO GUIDE: https://youtu.be/7aBdQD2RB-0
INCLUDED:
• 2100x2500 PSD Template
• 840x1000 PSD Template
What's inside and the step-by-step process:
Required:
• Place a photo in the Smart Layer
• Edit the background blur area (Iris Blur) and the foreground (Spin Blur).
• Select a suitable filter from the BW Effect layers (4 options)
Not required:
• Apply one of the Contrast Effect (4 options)
• Put one of the Dark Textures (6 options)
• Apply one of the Light Textures (7 options)
• If you want to add the Film Grain include one of the layers of the Film Grain Effect group (3 options)
• Still there is Sepia Effect (4 variants)
• Works with versions of Photoshop CC and above.