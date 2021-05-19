Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Graphic Spirit

WET PLATE Photoshop Template PRO

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
WET PLATE Photoshop Template PRO
  1. wet-plate-photoshop-template-view-0-.jpg
  2. wet-plate-photoshop-template-view-2-.jpg
  3. wet-plate-photoshop-template-view-3-.jpg
  4. wet-plate-photoshop-template-view-4-.jpg
  5. wet-plate-photoshop-template-view-5-.jpg
  6. wet-plate-photoshop-template-view-6-.jpg
  7. wet-plate-photoshop-template-view-7-.jpg
  8. wet-plate-photoshop-template-view-8-.jpg

WET PLATE Photoshop Template PRO

WET PLATE Photoshop Template PRO

📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔 https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates

How to stylize a photo as an old wet plate (ambrotype) in 5 seconds? Authentic, realistic, stylish, instant. It can be your portrait in a retro image, a family photo as from an old photo album, or maybe this is your new avatar for social networks.

LOOK VIDEO GUIDE: https://youtu.be/7aBdQD2RB-0

INCLUDED:
• 2100x2500 PSD Template
• 840x1000 PSD Template

What's inside and the step-by-step process:

Required:
• Place a photo in the Smart Layer
• Edit the background blur area (Iris Blur) and the foreground (Spin Blur).
• Select a suitable filter from the BW Effect layers (4 options)

Not required:
• Apply one of the Contrast Effect (4 options)
• Put one of the Dark Textures (6 options)
• Apply one of the Light Textures (7 options)
• If you want to add the Film Grain include one of the layers of the Film Grain Effect group (3 options)
• Still there is Sepia Effect (4 variants)
• Works with versions of Photoshop CC and above.

