WET PLATE Photoshop Template PRO

How to stylize a photo as an old wet plate (ambrotype) in 5 seconds? Authentic, realistic, stylish, instant. It can be your portrait in a retro image, a family photo as from an old photo album, or maybe this is your new avatar for social networks.

LOOK VIDEO GUIDE: https://youtu.be/7aBdQD2RB-0

INCLUDED:

• 2100x2500 PSD Template

• 840x1000 PSD Template

What's inside and the step-by-step process:

Required:

• Place a photo in the Smart Layer

• Edit the background blur area (Iris Blur) and the foreground (Spin Blur).

• Select a suitable filter from the BW Effect layers (4 options)

Not required:

• Apply one of the Contrast Effect (4 options)

• Put one of the Dark Textures (6 options)

• Apply one of the Light Textures (7 options)

• If you want to add the Film Grain include one of the layers of the Film Grain Effect group (3 options)

• Still there is Sepia Effect (4 variants)

• Works with versions of Photoshop CC and above.