Adam Fard
Adam Fard Studio

Banking App Dashboard Design

Adam Fard
Adam Fard Studio
Adam Fard for Adam Fard Studio
Banking App Dashboard Design b2b web ui product design ux banking dashboard bankingapp dashboard ui dashboad saas design saas app saas finance app finance
  1. Qolo dribbbleshot.png
  2. Qolo dribbble 2.png

Here's a snippet from a recent project we did for a FinTech partner of ours.

The dashboard provides a bird's eye view into the key account parameters such as balance, spending, and transaction history.

Wanna see the full project case study? Check it out here!

Website | LinkedIn | Clutch

Adam Fard Studio
Adam Fard Studio
