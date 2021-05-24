Banking App Dashboard Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Here's a snippet from a recent project we did for a FinTech partner of ours.
The dashboard provides a bird's eye view into the key account parameters such as balance, spending, and transaction history.
Wanna see the full project case study? Check it out here!
