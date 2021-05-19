Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Infinum: Hey, we are doing a fun in-house app “Got Your Nose” that uses AI for face comparison. Can you just quickly add a bit of design?
Me: Sure!
Also me, 1 year later: DONE!
Work: visual identity, character illustrations, app ux/ui, animations, creeping co-workers by taking their pictures for “testing purposes”.
Got Your Nose app, built by our Machine Learning team, helps determine the resemblance between parents and children with the help of artificial intelligence. Cool or what?
If you’d like to find out who the child resembles more, download our app and settle this dilemma once and for all. The app is available for iOS devices.