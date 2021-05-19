Infinum: Hey, we are doing a fun in-house app “Got Your Nose” that uses AI for face comparison. Can you just quickly add a bit of design?

Me: Sure!

Also me, 1 year later: DONE!

Work: visual identity, character illustrations, app ux/ui, animations, creeping co-workers by taking their pictures for “testing purposes”.

Got Your Nose app, built by our Machine Learning team, helps determine the resemblance between parents and children with the help of artificial intelligence. Cool or what?

If you’d like to find out who the child resembles more, download our app and settle this dilemma once and for all. The app is available for iOS devices.