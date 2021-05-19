There are many things in life that I love to do. This personal project is born to unite two of them: making digital collages and sharing the music I love.

Each playlist represents a feeling, a genre and the digital collages were made using that emotion so that together they could tell a story, a story that will be different for every person that will listen to these playlists and watch these images.

If it's true that happiness is real only when shared, I think there's no greater happiness than that of sharing good music and good art.

"Breakfast Music" is the "alternative" playlist. It contains everything that can't be contained in only one box. Upbeat and slightly sexy music of different alternative genres all together just to brighten the day. This is the playlist for every occasion.

Playlist's link:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5TjUh5XpWPlPuY7r0c9agA?si=090ace856ff74219