Another Industry Disrupter! ⚡️

Check out our new branding for legal SaaS software company, Logical Contracts. Their new software aims to replace lawyers and reinvent funding by offering businesses access to affordable legal contracts and growth capital without restrictions.



Our designers wanted to create a design that reflects the idea of producing complex contracts in simple and intuitive ways, without the hassle of day-to-day legal contracts and lawyers.

“I wanted to create high-energy, strong, and vibrant branding. LogicalContracts is a friendly approachable brand. It has a likeable impression and wants to evoke feelings of modernism and innovation.

The colour palette consists of deep blues that complement the turquoise while helping those to stand out and create contrast. Blues are colours of loyalty and have a calming relaxing effect. Turquoise colour brings freshness and energy. The sans serif is an airy, open and modern sans typeface, best represents the modern feel of the brand” - Lisa, Head of Design

Our Web team is hard at work designing and building their new website with a custom-designed UX/UI design, integrated CMS platform, cross-browser compatibility and more.

unbxd.co.uk