There are many things in life that I love to do. This personal project is born to unite two of them: making digital collages and sharing the music I love.

Each playlist represents a feeling, a genre and the digital collages were made using that emotion so that together they could tell a story, a story that will be different for every person that will listen to these playlists and watch these images.

If it's true that happiness is real only when shared, I think there's no greater happiness than that of sharing good music and good art.

"Remember when you used to be a Rascal?" is the rock playlist. Do you need some energy? Do you want to air band with your friends (or even alone)? Do you want to twist and shout? The answer is always some good old rock 'n roll music. A mix of old classics and new, famous and not so famous songs to get the party started.

Playlist's link:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6s8wQRvAAfn2eqTM6bvZc1?si=f015a742e3f84985