Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vikram Singh

Online Wallet app Ui design

Vikram Singh
Vikram Singh
  • Save
Online Wallet app Ui design design trends ux design ux ui uxdesign uxui ui design uidesign ui ux uiux dailyui payment app wallet userinterface mobile ui mobile app ui graphic design design ui
Download color palette

Hello Everyone :)

Today I would like to share this Online Wallet App, I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

For inquiries :
Shoot a mail at - vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com
🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk
Thanks a lot....... :)

Vikram Singh
Vikram Singh

More by Vikram Singh

View profile
    • Like