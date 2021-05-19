Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Margherita Fougier

Do you want to cry? Me too

Margherita Fougier
Margherita Fougier
  • Save
Do you want to cry? Me too photoshop art direction music music art playlist cover graphic design cover design cover art collage art collageart collage art director collection digital art design
Download color palette

There are many things in life that I love to do. This personal project is born to unite two of them: making digital collages and sharing the music I love.
Each playlist represents a feeling, a genre and the digital collages were made using that emotion so that together they could tell a story, a story that will be different for every person that will listen to these playlists and watch these images.
If it's true that happiness is real only when shared, I think there's no greater happiness than that of sharing good music and good art.

"Do you want to cry? Me too" is the playlist made (crying) just to make you/let you cry. I'm a pretty melacholic person so there are times that I just want to be sad while listening to some sadder music and this somehow make me feel happy again. I know I'm not the only one feeling like this so welcome my fellow melancholic friends, this playlist is for us.

Playlist's link:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7BO9S2fk8dHNNEIV9pPouH?si=bab68b636bd6447a

Margherita Fougier
Margherita Fougier

More by Margherita Fougier

View profile
    • Like