There are many things in life that I love to do. This personal project is born to unite two of them: making digital collages and sharing the music I love.
Each playlist represents a feeling, a genre and the digital collages were made using that emotion so that together they could tell a story, a story that will be different for every person that will listen to these playlists and watch these images.
If it's true that happiness is real only when shared, I think there's no greater happiness than that of sharing good music and good art.
"Do you want to cry? Me too" is the playlist made (crying) just to make you/let you cry. I'm a pretty melacholic person so there are times that I just want to be sad while listening to some sadder music and this somehow make me feel happy again. I know I'm not the only one feeling like this so welcome my fellow melancholic friends, this playlist is for us.
Playlist's link:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7BO9S2fk8dHNNEIV9pPouH?si=bab68b636bd6447a