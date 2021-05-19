There are many things in life that I love to do. This personal project is born to unite two of them: making digital collages and sharing the music I love.

Each playlist represents a feeling, a genre and the digital collages were made using that emotion so that together they could tell a story, a story that will be different for every person that will listen to these playlists and watch these images.

If it's true that happiness is real only when shared, I think there's no greater happiness than that of sharing good music and good art.

"Silly love songs" is the playlist for the ones in love, or the ones that want to be in love, or the ones that remember and miss how it was to be in love. In short, love is the key word. It contains some of the most beautiful love songs that I've ever heard. Some happy, some melancholy, some both.

Playlist's link:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6Kc7dd80HzxR2PJdJTDcQZ?si=81525c00f8e4476f