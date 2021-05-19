There are many things in life that I love to do. This personal project is born to unite two of them: making digital collages and sharing the music I love.

Each playlist represents a feeling, a genre and the digital collages were made using that emotion so that together they could tell a story, a story that will be different for every person that will listen to these playlists and watch these images.

If it's true that happiness is real only when shared, I think there's no greater happiness than that of sharing good music and good art.

"Going places" is the playlist specially made for roadtrips, preferably the sunny ones. It contains a mix of happy and relaxing songs plus some really good oldtimer so that, while driving your car and singing out loud, you can have your personal journey with your emotions and memories (the happy ones).

Playlist's link:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3CvafTNx27fIsSOD4UT2lP?si=a2a7dedc661f4524