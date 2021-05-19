Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yuliana Ayu

NESTATE – Home Interior PowerPoint Presentation

Yuliana Ayu
Yuliana Ayu
  • Save
NESTATE – Home Interior PowerPoint Presentation minimalist clean interior home interior presentation template presentation design powerpoint branding
Download color palette

Nestate is a minimalist presentation. This template has combined blue and grey colors. Also, each slide has a neat and clean layout. Enjoy it :)

Check out for a full template on Behance
---
https://linktr.ee/yulianaayupertiwi

Yuliana Ayu
Yuliana Ayu

More by Yuliana Ayu

View profile
    • Like