Second piece of the project consisting of illustrations of architectural views of Rome. This is an outside view of the Chiostro del Bramante a famous cultural space that hosts itinerant art exhibitions in a cloister designed by Bramante.
As usual done in Procreate using a photo of mine as a reference.