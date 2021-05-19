Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chiostro del Bramante

Chiostro del Bramante collection illustration design digital art rome digital illustration
Second piece of the project consisting of illustrations of architectural views of Rome. This is an outside view of the Chiostro del Bramante a famous cultural space that hosts itinerant art exhibitions in a cloister designed by Bramante.
As usual done in Procreate using a photo of mine as a reference.

Posted on May 19, 2021
