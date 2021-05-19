Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers🔥
Here’s my new shot for a Freshstore. This is an online app that helps to purchase daily products from a nearby store and it will be delivered by freshstore delivery boy.
What do you think about it? Feel free to share a couple of thoughts.