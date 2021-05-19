'Melissa Tea' by Herbal Finds

Trending designs to inspire you
'Melissa Tea' packaging design and illustration for the brand Herbal Finds.
Melissa tea (or lemon balm) is said to soothe symptoms of stress, help you to relax, and boost your mood. Herbal Finds' Melissa Tea line was created to help all those people who need a moment of relaxation and self care.