Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yvonne

'Melissa Tea' by Herbal Finds

Yvonne
Yvonne
  • Save
'Melissa Tea' by Herbal Finds digital art box design packaging mockup coffee shop coffee tea branding wellness tea lover tea cup tea branding packaging design package design packaging branding illustration design illustration
Download color palette

'Melissa Tea' packaging design and illustration for the brand Herbal Finds.

Melissa tea (or lemon balm) is said to soothe symptoms of stress, help you to relax, and boost your mood. Herbal Finds' Melissa Tea line was created to help all those people who need a moment of relaxation and self care.

Yvonne
Yvonne

More by Yvonne

View profile
    • Like