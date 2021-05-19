Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zaufolio

Stay Home.. Stay Safe...

Zaufolio
Zaufolio
  • Save
Stay Home.. Stay Safe... logo icon flat staysafe stayhome covid-19 covid19 minimal vector adobe illustrator illustration design
Download color palette

Hellozzzz Dribbblers!

Share your thoughts about this

Hope you love it?

Press "L" if you like it ??.
Thanks for checking it out.

Follow me on Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/zaufolio/

Zaufolio
Zaufolio

More by Zaufolio

View profile
    • Like