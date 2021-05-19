Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Booklet (Inner Page): Queenlee International

Booklet (Inner Page): Queenlee International design posters branding concept graphicdesign branding design magazine branding and identity book cover branding typography layout brochure design booklet design booklet
See full project on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119778417/Booklet-Queenlee-International

Company profile for Queenlee International Pvt Ltd, a spice exporter based in Kerala, India. The profile mainly focuses on the products and heritage of Kerala.

