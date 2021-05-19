Found by few - logo options

Trending designs to inspire you
Found By Few, a forward-thinking recruitment partner for Design and Product.
Approached by Elliott the Found & CEO wanted me to create a who new brand identity for the launch of his company which launched this week.
Here are a couple of final options for the logo type that weren't chosen but felt should seem some light of day anyway.
Full case study of the final design coming soon.