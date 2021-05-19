News Bee Logo Design.

Trending designs to inspire you
This client wanted a logo for their blog on which they reported about daily news. It was called The News Bee. Immediately this idea popped into my head and I pitched it to the client and they really liked it. I would say that the slightly difficult part of this project was definitely the arranging everything in a way that wouldn't look odd. This was mostly the hurdle. But in the end it turned out well.