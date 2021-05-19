Hadiya

News Bee Logo Design.

Hadiya
Hadiya
  • Save
News Bee Logo Design. bee news photoshop branding logo design
Download color palette

This client wanted a logo for their blog on which they reported about daily news. It was called The News Bee. Immediately this idea popped into my head and I pitched it to the client and they really liked it. I would say that the slightly difficult part of this project was definitely the arranging everything in a way that wouldn't look odd. This was mostly the hurdle. But in the end it turned out well.

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Hadiya
Hadiya

More by Hadiya

View profile
    • Like