Introducing real-time budgetary control on Spendesk 🤑

Hey folks 👋
I can finally share with you what I have been working on for the past 9 months. We're releasing a new and unique experience to control your budget in real-time on Spendesk.
Feature fully developed with Grapes 🍇 - our design system.
More informations about the feature here 😀