Introducing real-time budgetary control on Spendesk 🤑

Aurélien Trichereau
Introducing real-time budgetary control on Spendesk 🤑 budget analytic dashboard purple desktop application interface design ux ui
Hey folks 👋

I can finally share with you what I have been working on for the past 9 months. We're releasing a new and unique experience to control your budget in real-time on Spendesk.

Feature fully developed with Grapes 🍇 - our design system.

More informations about the feature here 😀

Posted on May 19, 2021
